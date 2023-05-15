Player prop bet options for Thairo Estrada, Nicholas Castellanos and others are available when the San Francisco Giants host the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park on Monday (at 9:45 PM ET).

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 48 hits with nine doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .314/.364/.490 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 9 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 27 walks and 14 RBI (30 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .268/.427/.509 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 14 doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 25 RBI (49 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .316/.365/.503 so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 13 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rockies May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 9 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has seven doubles, four home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .270/.341/.399 slash line on the year.

Bohm brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rockies May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 9 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 1

