In the series opener on Monday, May 15, Alex Wood will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants (17-23) as they square off against the Philadelphia Phillies (20-20), who will counter with Connor Brogdon. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Phillies have -105 odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (0-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Brogdon - PHI (2-0, 2.61 ERA)

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won six out of the 17 games, or 35.3%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 6-11 (35.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Phillies have come away with five wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a mark of 5-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL West +2500 - 3rd

