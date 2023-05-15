Connor Brogdon gets the nod on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies against the San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank fourth-best in MLB action with 62 total home runs.

San Francisco's .421 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

San Francisco is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (173 total).

The Giants are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

Giants batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 28th-most in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

San Francisco has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.362).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Wood makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Nationals L 11-6 Home Sean Manaea Josiah Gray 5/11/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away Alex Cobb Tommy Henry 5/12/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away John Brebbia Ryne Nelson 5/13/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-2 Away Anthony DeSclafani Zac Gallen 5/14/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Logan Webb Brandon Pfaadt 5/15/2023 Phillies - Home Alex Wood Connor Brogdon 5/16/2023 Phillies - Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies - Home Sean Manaea Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins - Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins - Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo

