How to Watch the Giants vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Brogdon gets the nod on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies against the San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank fourth-best in MLB action with 62 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .421 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
- The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- San Francisco is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (173 total).
- The Giants are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Giants batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 28th-most in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- San Francisco has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.362).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Wood makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Nationals
|L 11-6
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Josiah Gray
|5/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-2
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Henry
|5/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Ryne Nelson
|5/13/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-2
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Zac Gallen
|5/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Connor Brogdon
|5/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zack Wheeler
|5/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Taijuan Walker
|5/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/20/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Braxton Garrett
|5/21/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Jesús Luzardo
