Giants vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies and starter Bailey Falter on Monday at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.
The Phillies have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-110). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.
Giants vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have a 6-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 35.3% of those games).
- San Francisco has a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 52.4% chance to win.
- San Francisco has played in 40 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-18-3).
- The Giants have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-10
|7-13
|9-12
|8-11
|9-18
|8-5
