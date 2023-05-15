LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies and starter Bailey Falter on Monday at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Phillies have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-110). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have a 6-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 35.3% of those games).

San Francisco has a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 52.4% chance to win.

San Francisco has played in 40 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-18-3).

The Giants have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 7-13 9-12 8-11 9-18 8-5

