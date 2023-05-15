Giants vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Monday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (17-23) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (20-20) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on May 15.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood to the mound, while Connor Brogdon (2-0) will answer the bell for the Phillies.
Giants vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Giants vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- This season, the Giants have won six out of the 17 games, or 35.3%, in which they've been favored.
- This season San Francisco has won six of its 17 games, or 35.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco has scored 173 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|Nationals
|L 11-6
|Sean Manaea vs Josiah Gray
|May 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 6-2
|Alex Cobb vs Tommy Henry
|May 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|John Brebbia vs Ryne Nelson
|May 13
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-2
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Zac Gallen
|May 14
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Logan Webb vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 15
|Phillies
|-
|Alex Wood vs Connor Brogdon
|May 16
|Phillies
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Zack Wheeler
|May 17
|Phillies
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Taijuan Walker
|May 19
|Marlins
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 20
|Marlins
|-
|Logan Webb vs Braxton Garrett
|May 21
|Marlins
|-
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
