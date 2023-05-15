Monday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (17-23) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (20-20) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on May 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood to the mound, while Connor Brogdon (2-0) will answer the bell for the Phillies.

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Giants vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have won six out of the 17 games, or 35.3%, in which they've been favored.

This season San Francisco has won six of its 17 games, or 35.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 173 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Giants have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule