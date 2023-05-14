Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place showcases the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 14, airing on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-2 in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (+160) against the Oilers (-190).

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-190)

Oilers (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.4)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record this season and are 14-9-23 in games that have needed overtime.

In the 35 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 49 points.

Across the 13 games this season the Golden Knights ended with just one goal, they have earned four points.

Vegas has earned 13 points (4-10-5 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 58 games, earning 108 points from those contests.

Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 27 games this season and has recorded 39 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 32-7-5 (69 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 42 times this season, and earned 47 points in those games.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

