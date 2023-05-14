The Vegas Golden Knights take the road to square off against the Edmonton Oilers for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 14, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The Oilers have -190 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+160).

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-190) Golden Knights (+160) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have won 19 of the 31 games, or 61.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Vegas has won two of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has hit the over just once in its last 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring one more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among NHL teams.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.

