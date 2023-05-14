Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
The Vegas Golden Knights take the road to square off against the Edmonton Oilers for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 14, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The Oilers have -190 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+160).
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have won 19 of the 31 games, or 61.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Vegas has won two of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has hit the over just once in its last 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring one more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among NHL teams.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.
