The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights square off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Sunday, May 14, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-2. The Oilers are the favorite (-185) in this decisive game against the Golden Knights (+150).

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Betting Trends

In 61 of 93 matches this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Oilers are 22-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Golden Knights have secured an upset victory in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton has compiled a 13-4 record (winning 76.5% of its games).

Vegas has won three of its four games when it is the underdog by +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-200)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.3 3.6 3

