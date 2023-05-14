How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday at Rogers Place for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 lead in the series.
You can watch the Oilers look to hold off the Golden Knights on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|4-3 VEG
|5/10/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-1 EDM
|5/8/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|5-1 VEG
|5/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|5-1 EDM
|5/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|6-4 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights concede 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the league.
- With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.
- The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Oilers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
