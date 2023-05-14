The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday at Rogers Place for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch the Oilers look to hold off the Golden Knights on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/12/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 VEG 5/10/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-1 EDM 5/8/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 5-1 VEG 5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights concede 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the league.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Oilers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players