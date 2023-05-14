The Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18) will look for continued production from a slugger on a hot streak versus the San Francisco Giants (17-22) on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field. Dominic Fletcher is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (3-5, 3.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 12.10 ERA).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (3-5, 3.98 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 12.10 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (3-5) will take the mound for the Giants, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on nine hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.4 walks per nine across eight games.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In two games this season, he has a 12.10 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .381 against him.

Pfaadt heads into the game with one outing of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

