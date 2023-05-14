You can find player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Christian Walker and others on the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks prior to their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday at Chase Field.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Webb Stats

The Giants will send Logan Webb (3-5) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Webb has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old's 3.98 ERA ranks 48th, 1.173 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 9 7.0 9 1 1 7 1 at Astros May. 3 7.2 5 2 2 5 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 6.2 7 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Apr. 22 7.0 5 2 2 8 1 at Marlins Apr. 17 6.2 8 4 4 6 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a .309/.360/.477 slash line on the season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 9 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 27 walks and 14 RBI (30 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .278/.439/.528 slash line so far this season.

Wade brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with a double, a home run, six walks and five RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Walker Stats

Walker has recorded 38 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .266/.316/.510 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 40 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .310/.366/.519 on the season.

Gurriel takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

