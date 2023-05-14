When the San Francisco Giants (17-22) and Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18) square of at Chase Field on Sunday, May 14, Logan Webb will get the ball for the Giants, while the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt to the hill. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +115 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (3-5, 3.98 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 12.10 ERA)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 16 times and won six, or 37.5%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 4-7 (winning just 36.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +2000 - 4th

