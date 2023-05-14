Brandon Pfaadt gets the nod on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank third in MLB action with 61 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

San Francisco ranks ninth in MLB, slugging .424.

The Giants' .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (172 total).

The Giants are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Giants' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).

The Giants average MLB's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.370).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.98 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.

Webb is looking to build on a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Webb will look to continue a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per appearance).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Nationals W 4-1 Home Logan Webb Patrick Corbin 5/10/2023 Nationals L 11-6 Home Sean Manaea Josiah Gray 5/11/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away Alex Cobb Tommy Henry 5/12/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away John Brebbia Ryne Nelson 5/13/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-2 Away Anthony DeSclafani Zac Gallen 5/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Brandon Pfaadt 5/15/2023 Phillies - Home Sean Manaea Bailey Falter 5/16/2023 Phillies - Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies - Home Alex Cobb Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins - Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.