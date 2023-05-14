How to Watch the Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Brandon Pfaadt gets the nod on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank third in MLB action with 61 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- San Francisco ranks ninth in MLB, slugging .424.
- The Giants' .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
- San Francisco is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (172 total).
- The Giants are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Giants' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- The Giants average MLB's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.370).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.98 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- Webb is looking to build on a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Webb will look to continue a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per appearance).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Patrick Corbin
|5/10/2023
|Nationals
|L 11-6
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Josiah Gray
|5/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-2
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Henry
|5/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Ryne Nelson
|5/13/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-2
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Zac Gallen
|5/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Bailey Falter
|5/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zack Wheeler
|5/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Taijuan Walker
|5/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/20/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Braxton Garrett
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.