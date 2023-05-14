The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Sunday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Giants have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +115. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been favored on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've finished 6-10 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, San Francisco has a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

In the 39 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-17-3).

The Giants have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 7-12 9-11 8-11 9-17 8-5

