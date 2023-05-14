Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Sunday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. among those expected to step up at the plate.
The favored Giants have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +115. The total is 9 runs for this contest.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-140
|+115
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been favored on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've finished 6-10 in those games.
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, San Francisco has a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 58.3%.
- In the 39 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-17-3).
- The Giants have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-10
|7-12
|9-11
|8-11
|9-17
|8-5
