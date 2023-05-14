Sunday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18) versus the San Francisco Giants (17-22) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 4:10 PM on May 14.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (3-5) for the Giants and Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Giants have been favorites in 16 games this season and won six (37.5%) of those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 4-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 58.3% chance to win.

San Francisco has scored 172 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Giants' 4.67 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule