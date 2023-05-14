Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The over/under for the matchup is set at 200.5.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-6.5
|200.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have scored more than 200.5 points in 77 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Boston's games this year is 229.4, 28.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Boston has a record of 29-13, a 69% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- Philadelphia's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 200.5 points in 74 of 82 outings.
- Philadelphia has a 226.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 25.6 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread.
- The 76ers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.
- Philadelphia has a record of 2-1 when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 200.5
|% of Games Over 200.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|77
|93.9%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|74
|90.2%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total eight times.
- When playing at home, Boston sports a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-19-0).
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).
- When Boston totals more than 110.9 points, it is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- Philadelphia has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of the 76ers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .561 (23-18-0).
- The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|19-24
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|3-0
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.