Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Pietrangelo's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

  • In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.
  • Pietrangelo has scored a goal in 10 of 73 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
  • In 35 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.
  • Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.
  • Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Oilers

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
73 Games 13
54 Points 4
11 Goals 1
43 Assists 3

