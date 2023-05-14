Alex Pietrangelo Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Pietrangelo's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Alex Pietrangelo vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights
- In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.
- Pietrangelo has scored a goal in 10 of 73 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 35 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.
- Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.
- Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Oilers
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|73
|Games
|13
|54
|Points
|4
|11
|Goals
|1
|43
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.