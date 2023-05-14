Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place, on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Pietrangelo's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in 10 of 73 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 35 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 73 Games 13 54 Points 4 11 Goals 1 43 Assists 3

