Rangers vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 13
The Oakland Athletics (9-31) will look for continued production from a slugger on a hot streak against the Texas Rangers (23-15) on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Carlos Perez is currently on a two-game homer streak.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (2-1) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will get the nod for the Athletics.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (2-1, 3.82 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 5.54 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- The Rangers' Gray (2-1) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
- The 31-year-old has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across seven games.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Jon Gray vs. Athletics
- The Athletics have scored 156 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 313 hits, 18th in baseball, with 47 home runs (10th in the league).
- The Athletics have gone 5-for-19 with a home run and three RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears
- Sears (0-3 with a 5.54 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.54, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
- Sears has registered two quality starts this year.
- Sears will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
JP Sears vs. Rangers
- He will match up with a Rangers offense that is batting .265 as a unit (fifth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .441 (fifth in the league) with 49 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Sears has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are batting .238.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.