The Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) meet the San Francisco Giants (17-21) on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (5-1) versus the Giants and Anthony DeSclafani (3-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (5-1, 2.36 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (3-2, 2.80 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went seven innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.80, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.

DeSclafani has collected five quality starts this year.

DeSclafani will look to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 frames per outing).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (5-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.36 ERA this season with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.1 walks per nine across eight games.

In eight starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.36 ERA ranks ninth, .846 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fifth.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.