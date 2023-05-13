Christian Walker will lead the way for the Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) on Saturday, May 13, when they square off against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (17-21) at Chase Field at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +145 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (5-1, 2.36 ERA) vs Anthony DeSclafani - SF (3-2, 2.80 ERA)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won eight out of the 14 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter.

Arizona has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

The Giants have a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.