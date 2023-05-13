The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants will meet on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Thairo Estrada among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

San Francisco ranks eighth in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 170 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Giants have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Giants rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.370 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Anthony DeSclafani (3-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed 10 hits in seven innings against the Washington Nationals.

He has five quality starts in seven chances this season.

DeSclafani has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Nationals L 5-1 Home Anthony DeSclafani Jake Irvin 5/9/2023 Nationals W 4-1 Home Logan Webb Patrick Corbin 5/10/2023 Nationals L 11-6 Home Sean Manaea Josiah Gray 5/11/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away Alex Cobb Tommy Henry 5/12/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away John Brebbia Ryne Nelson 5/13/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Anthony DeSclafani Zac Gallen 5/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Brandon Pfaadt 5/15/2023 Phillies - Home Sean Manaea Bailey Falter 5/16/2023 Phillies - Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies - Home Ross Stripling Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins - Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.