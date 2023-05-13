How to Watch the Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants will meet on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Thairo Estrada among those expected to step up at the plate.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- San Francisco ranks eighth in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- San Francisco has scored 170 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).
- The Giants rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- San Francisco has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.370 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Anthony DeSclafani (3-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed 10 hits in seven innings against the Washington Nationals.
- He has five quality starts in seven chances this season.
- DeSclafani has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-1
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Jake Irvin
|5/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Patrick Corbin
|5/10/2023
|Nationals
|L 11-6
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Josiah Gray
|5/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-2
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Henry
|5/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Ryne Nelson
|5/13/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Zac Gallen
|5/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Bailey Falter
|5/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zack Wheeler
|5/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Taijuan Walker
|5/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Sandy Alcantara
