The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker will take the field against the San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Giants have +140 odds to win. The game's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -165 +140 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those contests.

San Francisco has entered three games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 38 games with a total this season.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 7-11 9-11 8-10 9-16 8-5

