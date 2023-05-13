Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) and San Francisco Giants (17-21) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (5-1) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (3-2) will get the nod for the Giants.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (170 total), San Francisco is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Giants have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

