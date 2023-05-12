William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Karlsson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

William Karlsson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +14.

Karlsson has a goal in 14 of 82 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 41 of 82 games this year, Karlsson has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 11 53 Points 6 14 Goals 3 39 Assists 3

