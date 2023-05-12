Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Theodore against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Shea Theodore vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 55 games this season, Theodore has a plus-minus rating of +16, while averaging 21:25 on the ice per game.

Theodore has a goal in eight games this season through 55 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Theodore has a point in 32 games this season (out of 55), including multiple points eight times.

Theodore has an assist in 28 of 55 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Theodore's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Theodore has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Theodore Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 55 Games 11 41 Points 6 8 Goals 0 33 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.