Reilly Smith will be on the ice Friday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Smith's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith's plus-minus this season, in 16:58 per game on the ice, is +11.

Smith has a goal in 22 games this year out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 43 of 78 games this season, Smith has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 24 of 78 games this season, Smith has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Smith goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Smith has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 78 Games 11 56 Points 5 26 Goals 2 30 Assists 3

