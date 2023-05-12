The Edmonton Oilers go on the road Friday to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied up 2-2. The Oilers have -135 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+115).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Oilers Moneyline Golden Knights Moneyline Total
DraftKings +115 -135 -
BetMGM +115 -135 7
PointsBet +115 -135 6.5

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

  • Vegas has played 39 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.
  • The Oilers have been victorious in 22 of their 30 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (73.3%).
  • This season the Golden Knights have 10 wins in the 15 games in which they've been an underdog.
  • Edmonton is 18-6 when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
  • Vegas has nine games this season playing as an underdog by +115 or longer, and is 6-3 in those contests.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Leon Draisaitl 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (-105) 3.5 (+105)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+165) 2.5 (+135)
Connor McDavid 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-175) 3.5 (-149)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Shea Theodore 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120)
Reilly Smith 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+145)
Chandler Stephenson 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-143) -

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 6.7 3.9 3.2

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.2 3.5 2.8

