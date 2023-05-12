The Vegas Golden Knights are on their home ice at T-Mobile Arena against the Edmonton Oilers for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 12, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 2-2. The Golden Knights have +115 moneyline odds against the favored Oilers (-135).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Friday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+115)

Golden Knights (+115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.5)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have posted a record of 14-9-23 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 51-22-9.

In the 34 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 47 points.

In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).

When Vegas has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 13 points (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 57 times, earning 106 points from those matchups (52-3-2).

This season, Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal in 27 games and picked up 39 points with a record of 19-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 32-7-5 (69 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 41 times this season, and earned 45 points in those games.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

