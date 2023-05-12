Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers meet on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stone are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Mark Stone vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone's plus-minus this season, in 19:22 per game on the ice, is +11.

Stone has a goal in 14 games this year out of 43 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Stone has had an assist in a game 18 times this season over 43 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Stone's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.1% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Stone having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stone Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 43 Games 9 38 Points 6 17 Goals 3 21 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.