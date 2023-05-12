Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, May 12, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead 3-1 in the series. The Maple Leafs are favored (-175) against the Panthers (+145).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-170
|+145
|-
|BetMGM
|-175
|+145
|6.5
|PointsBet
|-175
|+145
|6.5
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Florida has played 54 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Maple Leafs have won 51.9% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (14-13).
- The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Toronto is 8-6 (victorious in 57.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.
- Florida has won six of its seven games when it is the underdog by +145 or longer on the moneyline.
Maple Leafs Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Mitchell Marner
|0.5 (-222)
|1.5 (+120)
|2.5 (-143)
|Auston Matthews
|0.5 (-125)
|1.5 (+125)
|4.5 (-120)
|Michael Bunting
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-154)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+135)
|3.5 (+105)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-161)
|Eetu Luostarinen
|0.5 (+260)
|0.5 (+145)
|-
Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|0-0
|4-6-0
|6.5
|3.1
|3.1
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.4
|3.6
|3.1
