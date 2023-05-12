Jonathan Marchessault will be in action Friday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena. Does a bet on Marchessault intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

In 23 of 76 games this year, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 43 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Marchessault goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 76 Games 12 57 Points 9 28 Goals 5 29 Assists 4

