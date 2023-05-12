Ivan Barbashev will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, May 12, 2023. Considering a bet on Barbashev in the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 82 games this year Barbashev has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Barbashev has a point in 35 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points nine times.

In 27 of 82 games this year, Barbashev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Barbashev goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 11 45 Points 9 16 Goals 5 29 Assists 4

