Player props can be found for Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel, among others, when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Eichel's 66 points are important for Vegas. He has 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 5 at Oilers May. 8 1 2 3 3 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 1 2 5 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 1 1 1

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Chandler Stephenson is one of the impact players on offense for Vegas with 65 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 49 assists in 81 games.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 8 1 0 1 2 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 0 1 1 vs. Jets Apr. 27 2 0 2 2

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -250)

Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault is among the leading scorers on the team with 57 total points (28 goals and 29 assists).

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 6 at Oilers May. 8 2 0 2 6 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 7 vs. Oilers May. 3 0 0 0 4 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

1.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) and plays an average of 22:23 per game.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 10 0 2 2 4 vs. Golden Knights May. 8 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights May. 6 2 1 3 3 at Golden Knights May. 3 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 29 1 1 2 3

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's top contributors through 80 games, with 52 goals and 76 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 10 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights May. 8 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights May. 6 2 0 2 4 at Golden Knights May. 3 4 0 4 5 at Kings Apr. 29 1 0 1 3

