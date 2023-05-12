The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Oilers have -130 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+110).

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-130) Golden Knights (+110) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been made an underdog 30 times this season, and won 18, or 60.0%, of those games.

Vegas is 11-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights and their opponents hit the total once over Vegas' past 10 games.

Over their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.

Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

