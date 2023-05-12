Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Oilers have -130 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+110).
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-130)
|Golden Knights (+110)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been made an underdog 30 times this season, and won 18, or 60.0%, of those games.
- Vegas is 11-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights and their opponents hit the total once over Vegas' past 10 games.
- Over their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
