The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights Friday at T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied at 2-2. The Golden Knights have +115 odds on the moneyline against the favored Oilers (-135).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 39 of 91 games this season.

The Oilers have won 73.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (22-8).

The Golden Knights have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Edmonton is 18-6 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Vegas has nine games this season playing as the underdog by +115 or longer, and is 6-3 in those contests.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+145) Chandler Stephenson 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-143) -

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.2 3.50 2.80

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.