How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights square off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2.
Tune in for the Oilers-Golden Knights matchup on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/10/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-1 EDM
|5/8/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|5-1 VEG
|5/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|5-1 EDM
|5/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|6-4 VEG
|3/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|7-4 EDM
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per outing) lead the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Defensively, the Oilers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 39 goals during that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
