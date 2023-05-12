The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights square off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2.

Tune in for the Oilers-Golden Knights matchup on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/10/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-1 EDM 5/8/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 5-1 VEG 5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per outing) lead the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 39 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players