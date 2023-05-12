The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights square off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/10/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-1 EDM
5/8/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 5-1 VEG
5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM
5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG
3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.
  • The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • The Oilers have conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per outing) lead the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Oilers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 39 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8%
Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3%
Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50%
Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

