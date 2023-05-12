The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18) carry a three-game losing streak into a contest versus the San Francisco Giants (17-20), at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Giants will call on John Brebbia (1-0) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (1-2).

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (1-0, 5.93 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

Brebbia will take to the mound for the Giants, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing a third of an inning of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing one hit.

He has an ERA of 5.93, a batting average against of .216 and 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.00, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .315 against him.

Nelson has recorded two quality starts this season.

Nelson has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this game.

