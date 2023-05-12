Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Thairo Estrada, Christian Walker and others in the San Francisco Giants-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 46 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .329/.382/.507 on the season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 9 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 26 hits with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 26 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .260/.431/.520 so far this season.

Wade brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Walker Stats

Walker has put up 38 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .275/.318/.529 slash line so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has put up 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .304/.362/.512 so far this season.

Gurriel brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 2-for-3 4 2 4 8 0

