Thairo Estrada will lead the charge for the San Francisco Giants (17-20) on Friday, May 12, when they square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18) at Chase Field at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Giants (-120). The over/under for the game is listed at 10 runs.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: John Brebbia - SF (1-0, 5.93 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won six, or 40%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 5-8 (winning only 38.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 10 of 22 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115) J.D. Davis 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL West +1500 - 3rd

