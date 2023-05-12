Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will meet Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Giants (-120). The over/under for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won six of the 15 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (40%).

San Francisco has gone 5-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (38.5% winning percentage).

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

In the 37 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-17-3).

The Giants have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 7-10 9-11 8-9 9-15 8-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.