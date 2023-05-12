Friday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18) and the San Francisco Giants (17-20) at Chase Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send John Brebbia (1-0) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (1-2) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have won six out of the 15 games, or 40%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco has a record of 5-8, a 38.5% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 165 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Giants have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule