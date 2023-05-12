Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stephenson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

Stephenson has a goal in 16 of 81 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 47 of 81 games this season, Stephenson has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 81 Games 12 65 Points 5 16 Goals 3 49 Assists 2

