Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Wilmer Flores (batting .207 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Diamondbacks
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .261 with four doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.9% of them.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In eight games this year (28.6%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.7%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 11 of 28 games (39.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.245
|AVG
|.279
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.551
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Henry (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.