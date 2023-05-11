On Thursday, Wilmer Flores (batting .207 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .261 with four doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Flores has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.9% of them.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).

In eight games this year (28.6%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.7%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 11 of 28 games (39.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .245 AVG .279 .288 OBP .340 .551 SLG .442 7 XBH 3 4 HR 2 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 12 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

