On Thursday, Wilmer Flores (batting .207 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .261 with four doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.9% of them.
  • In six games this season, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In eight games this year (28.6%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.7%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 11 of 28 games (39.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.245 AVG .279
.288 OBP .340
.551 SLG .442
7 XBH 3
4 HR 2
8 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 12
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Henry (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
