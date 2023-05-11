On Thursday, Thairo Estrada (coming off going 1-for-5) and the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .522, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 30th in slugging.

Estrada will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers during his last games.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 28 of 33 games this year (84.8%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (36.4%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.2%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has driven in a run in 11 games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (54.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (21.2%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .310 AVG .369 .355 OBP .423 .507 SLG .538 6 XBH 7 4 HR 2 7 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 4 Home Away 18 GP 15 15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

