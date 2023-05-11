Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Thairo Estrada (coming off going 1-for-5) and the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .522, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 30th in slugging.
- Estrada will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers during his last games.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 28 of 33 games this year (84.8%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (36.4%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.2%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven in a run in 11 games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (54.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (21.2%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.310
|AVG
|.369
|.355
|OBP
|.423
|.507
|SLG
|.538
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|15 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Henry (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.17 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.17, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
