On Thursday, Thairo Estrada (coming off going 1-for-5) and the San Francisco Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .522, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 30th in slugging.
  • Estrada will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers during his last games.
  • Estrada has gotten a hit in 28 of 33 games this year (84.8%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (36.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.2%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Estrada has driven in a run in 11 games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 18 times this season (54.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (21.2%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.310 AVG .369
.355 OBP .423
.507 SLG .538
6 XBH 7
4 HR 2
7 RBI 7
16/3 K/BB 13/5
6 SB 4
Home Away
18 GP 15
15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%)
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Henry (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.17 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.17, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
