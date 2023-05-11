In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will face the Denver Nuggets.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 23-9 overall.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The 113.6 points per game the Suns score are only 1.1 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When Phoenix scores more than 112.5 points, it is 34-10.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 46.6% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 47-8.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are scoring 114.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 113.2 points per contest.

Phoenix is allowing 109.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (113.9).

When playing at home, the Suns are making 0.6 more treys per game (12.5) than on the road (11.9). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (36.5%).

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets are better offensively, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 109.6 points per game at home, and 115.3 away.

Denver is giving up fewer points at home (109.6 per game) than on the road (115.3).

The Nuggets pick up two more assists per game at home (29.9) than on the road (27.9).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Chris Paul Out Groin Deandre Ayton Questionable Rib

Nuggets Injuries