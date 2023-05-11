The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and conceding 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.

The teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 3.4 more points than this game's total.

These teams allow 224.1 points per game combined, 1.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 31.5 -115 27.8 Kevin Durant 30.5 -115 29.1 Deandre Ayton 12.5 -125 18.0 Cameron Payne 8.5 -110 10.3

