On Thursday, Mitch Haniger (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)



Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .227.
  • Haniger has recorded a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (41.7%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.222 AVG .235
.267 OBP .235
.259 SLG .647
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
3 RBI 5
7/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 4
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA and seven strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.17, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
