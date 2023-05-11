Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Mitch Haniger (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .227.
- Haniger has recorded a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (41.7%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA and seven strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.17, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
