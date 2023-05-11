On Thursday, Mitch Haniger (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .227.

Haniger has recorded a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (41.7%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 4 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

