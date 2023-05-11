LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Nationals.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.437) and total hits (25) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Wade enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .278 with one homer.
- Wade has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (31.3%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), including multiple runs twice.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.17 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, with 4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.
