The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Nationals.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.437) and total hits (25) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Wade enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .278 with one homer.

Wade has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (31.3%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 16 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings