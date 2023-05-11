After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart is batting .259 with four doubles and two walks.

In 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%) Bart has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Bart has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .219 AVG .308 .242 OBP .400 .281 SLG .385 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 10/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 8 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

