Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart is batting .259 with four doubles and two walks.
- In 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%) Bart has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Bart has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.219
|AVG
|.308
|.242
|OBP
|.400
|.281
|SLG
|.385
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|10/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
