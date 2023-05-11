After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart is batting .259 with four doubles and two walks.
  • In 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%) Bart has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
  • In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Bart has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
.219 AVG .308
.242 OBP .400
.281 SLG .385
2 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
10/0 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
