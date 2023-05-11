J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Diamondbacks - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has two doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .287.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- In 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Davis has driven home a run in nine games this year (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (34.4%), including one multi-run game.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (35.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 5.17 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
