The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis has two doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .287.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
  • In 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Davis has driven home a run in nine games this year (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this season (34.4%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.241 AVG .340
.318 OBP .421
.362 SLG .660
3 XBH 6
2 HR 5
7 RBI 13
17/6 K/BB 16/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 14
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (35.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA and seven strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 5.17 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
