The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has two doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .287.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

In 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Davis has driven home a run in nine games this year (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (34.4%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 14 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (35.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings